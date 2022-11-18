Officials fight to keep Mississippi hospital open through legislative session

Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital is fighting to stay open through the legislative session, as the hospital recently laid off 80 employees and closed its labor and delivery unit, Mississippi Today reported Nov. 17.

Interim CEO Gary Marchand is pinning the hospital's long-term hopes on legislative action and gaining federal Critical Access or Rural Emergency Hospital status to be able to receive extra federal payments.

"The Legislature will have the opportunity to address a proposed increase in hospital funding for Medicaid and uninsured patients that will help protect the hospital's cost structure," Mr. Marchand wrote in a memo to employees obtained by Mississippi Today.

The news comes after Greenwood Leflore Hospital negotiations with the University of Mississippi in Jackson fell through earlier this month.