Northwestern receives $121M gift

Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. has received $121 million from university trustee Kimberly Querrey and the Louis Simpson Trust to expand its biomedical research and executive education program.

$100 million of the funds will go to the Feinberg School of Medicine for biomedical research, $64 million of which will fund the expansion of Louis A. Simpson and Kimberly K. Querrey Biomedical Research Center, according to an Oct. 18 news release. The expansion will add a 19-floor tower with 15 lab floors, making it the largest biomedical research center in the world.

$11 million will go to the Querrey Institute for Bioelectronics, and the remaining $10 million will go towards the executive education program.

The Louis Simpson Trust has now donated $379 million in total to the university with this contribution. The late Mr. Simpson was a university trustee, alumnus and adjunct professor at the university.