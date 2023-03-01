New York sets aside $200M to expand 2 hospital EDs

The University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center's Strong Memorial Hospital and Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in New York City are set to receive a combined $200 million in state grant funding to expand emergency departments.

Strong Memorial is set to receive $50 million, while Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Queens is set to receive $150 million, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Feb. 28 news release. The two grants, administered by the state Department of Health and the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, will support expansion and modernization efforts of the EDs at both facilities.

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center will use the funding to construct a new three-story basement addition on an adjacent property, enabling the safety-net hospital to build an expanded and modernized ED, according to the governor.

Strong Memorial Hospital, also a safety-net hospital, said its grant will support its expansion project, which will add more than 200 examination/treatment and patient observation stations in phases to the Strong ED and Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program.

The hospital also said its plans include a new nine-story inpatient bed tower scheduled to open in 2027, which will add additional ED space.

