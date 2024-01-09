New York Medicaid waiver opens door for $7.5B funding

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $7.5 billion waiver amendment that will allow the state to put around $6 billion in federal funding over the next three years into the state's healthcare system, according to a Jan. 9 news release.

The amendment, which was approved by CMS, aims to address health-related social needs and workforce shortages and to support safety-net hospitals through providing critical support.

The state also plans to submit an amendment in early 2024 to its demonstration to ensure children up to 6 years old have continued Medicaid eligibility.

"CMS' approval of the amendment will help us to continue to support underserved communities, provide New Yorkers with critical services such as nutrition and housing support, and improve access for individuals and families affected by substance use," Ms. Hochul said in the release.