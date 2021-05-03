New Jersey hospitals evade $100M in proposed Medicare cuts

Some hospitals in New Jersey will continue to see their Medicare reimbursement rates align with those in New York City thanks to a decision that will save hospitals from more than $100 million in possible cuts, according to the Asbury Park Press.

New Jersey lawmakers said April 30 that CMS delayed a proposal issued under the Trump administration that would have shifted the hospitals from the New York-Newark-Jersey City region into a new statistical area. The change would have lowered the Medicare reimbursement rate for hospitals in the state's Monmouth, Ocean and Middlesex counties.

The hospitals now have another year to work with CMS officials on the reimbursement rates.



The New Jersey Hospital Association supported the decision. The association's President and CEO Cathy Bennett said, "this delay in further cuts in critical healthcare dollars to our state is welcomed news," according to the Asbury Park Press.

