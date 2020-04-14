Negotiations over new COVID-19 aid stall in Congress

Negotiations in Congress over the next package of aid responding to the COVID-19 pandemic are stalled, according to Bloomberg.

President Donald Trump and Republicans want to add an additional $250 million for the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides grants and loans to small businesses. The Trump administration estimates the program to help small businesses could be exhausted by Friday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Democrats support funnelling additional funds to small businesses, but they're also pushing for $250 billion for hospitals and state and local governments in the next stimulus bill.

With negotiations stalled, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced Tuesday he is moving the date for the Senate to resume work from April 20 to May 4, according to Bloomberg. House Democratic leaders announced Monday that the House will reconvene on May 4 instead of returning on April 20, according to WSJ.

