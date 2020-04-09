Democrats push for another $100B for hospitals in next emergency relief bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., say the next emergency relief bill to combat the economic impact of COVID-19 must include another $100 billion for hospitals, according to NPR.

President Donald Trump has signed three emergency funding bills into law since early March, the most recent of which provided more than $100 billion to hospitals. Congress is working on the fourth phase, but negotiations could delay quick action on the next round of emergency funding.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced April 7 that he wants the Senate to quickly approve another $250 billion in small business assistance this week. While Democrats support funnelling additional funds to small businesses, they also want another $100 billion for hospitals and community health centers and $150 billion for state and local governments included in the "interim emergency" COVID-19 relief bill, according to NPR.

Mr. McConnell said Wednesday evening that he planned to force the issue on the Senate floor on Thursday, according to Politico. "I hope none of my colleagues object to my request for these urgently-needed funds," he said.

During an April 8 interview with NPR, Ms. Pelosi said the bill Senate Republicans have put forth "will not get unanimous support in the House."



