Nebraska health system switches to independent network

The Winnebago (Neb.) Comprehensive Healthcare System has transferred to a new independent network in the third phase of a technology transformation plan to advance staff operations and improve patient experience.

"By engineering the new domain, phone systems, and network, the health system and those we serve enjoy enhanced bandwidth, functionality, reliability, and digital independence to support the nation leading indigenous healthcare we are striving to provide," Monti Molzen, information technology manager at WCHS, said in a press release shared with Becker's.

WCHS plans to use the new network capabilities in tandem with its communication and collaboration tools from its new domain/phone system to help accomplish goals in its fiscal year 2024 annual plan.

"This bold move toward organizational independence allows us to revolutionize our internal processes and enhance patient interactions in person, on the phone, and online," David Edwards, CEO of WCHS, said in the release.

WCHS will continue to work on minimizing any patient service disruption as it completes the transition steps, the release said.

WCHS serves 10,000 Native Americans on the Winnebago Reservation and surrounding areas. The health system consists of a primary care clinic; an acute care hospital; and prevention programs that support physical, mental, social and environmental wellness.