Native American, Black families most likely to delay medical care due to inflation

Native American and Black families were the most likely to say they've delayed or were unable to receive medical care for serious illness due to rising inflation, according to an Aug. 8 report from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Boston-based Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.



Researchers surveyed more than 4,100 adults from the United State's five largest racial and ethnic groups between mid-May and mid-June, according to the report.

Of the 26 percent of respondents who said a member of their household had been seriously ill, 35 percent of Native Americans and 24 percent of Black respondents said someone in their household delayed — or were unable to get — medical care for a serious illness within the past year, according to the report. Eighteen percent of white and Latino respondents and 10 percent of Asian respondents said they delayed or were unable to receive care.

