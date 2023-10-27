MSU, Henry Ford combine to open 6 new medical departments

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health has extended its partnership with Michigan State University with a plan to open six new departments at the school's Grand Rapids-based MSU College of Human Medicine.

The six new approved departments are in the areas of dermatology, pathology, radiation oncology, urology, neurosurgery and otolaryngology, with Henry Ford offering teaching expertise in both clinical and research settings.

The approval of the new departments, which will also offer improved access to residency programs and be located across Michigan, is part of the 30-year Henry Ford Health + Michigan State University Health Sciences partnership launched in 2021.





