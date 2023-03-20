Montefiore Health reports $98.5M operating loss in 2022

New York City-based Montefiore Health System has reported an operating loss of $98.5 million for 2022 on approximately $7 billion of annual revenues as expenses rose 4.7 percent over the previous year.

The almost $100 million loss was an improvement, however, on a 2021 operating loss of $294 million.

The overall net loss totaled $221.9 million compared with $316.9 million in 2021.

The system contains 10 hospitals, but the Montefiore Medical Center system dominates with 2022 revenue of $4.6 billion. The net loss at Montefiore Medical Center totaled $162.8 million.

Montefiore Health System said March 2 an anonymous donor had pledged $100 million to its Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York City.