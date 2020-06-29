Missouri hospitals' uncompensated care costs grew $80M in a year

Hospitals in Missouri are seeing their charity care and bad debt rise as more services aren't paid for, according to a community investment report from the Missouri Hospital Association.

Including charity care and bad debt, Missouri hospitals saw their uncompensated care costs grow $80 million from 2017-18. In total, hospitals provided $1.5 billion in uncompensated care in 2018, with nearly two-thirds of the growth coming from charity care. Bad debt increased by nearly $30 million in the year span.

The Missouri Hospital Association estimates that with other benefits like donations and unpaid costs related to treating Medicare and Medicaid patients, Missouri hospitals spent $3 billion on community investments in 2018.

Read the full report here.

