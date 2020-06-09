Missouri hospital vows to stay open despite 3rd failed tax levy

Cedar County Memorial CEO Jana Witt said that closing the 25-bed hospital is off the table, despite financial strain and a third failed tax levy, according to KY3.com.

The El Dorado Springs, Mo.-based hospital has tried three times to get a tax levy increase passed by voters in the community to help support the facility. It has failed each time.

Hospital officials say the hospital needs help after facing a deficit of $1.2 million in 2019, and a $800,000 shortfall so far this year, according to the report.

The hospital board is set to meet to discuss options, but Ms. Witt said that closing the hospital is not one of the options at this time.

"I definitely don't think we can go on like we are forever, and of course, we will have to look at all the services we offer and make some difficult choices," Ms. Witt told KY3.com. "We've had staff cuts through the years and made difficult choices to stop some of the services we provided."

More articles on healthcare finance:

10 latest hospital credit rating downgrades

8 nonprofit health systems got $1.7B bailout, furloughed more than 30,000 workers

State-by-state breakdown of 130 rural hospital closures

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.