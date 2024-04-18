Minnesota hospital could transition to state's 1st rural emergency facility

Mahnomen (Minn.) Health Center has submitted plans to the state department of health to transition it to the state's first rural emergency hospital.

Mahnomen Health comprises a 32-bed skilled nursing facility, a 10-bed critical access hospital and five emergency bays.

The inpatient census for the hospital is currently 0.5 patients per day, Dale Kruger, CEO of Mahnomen Health Center, said in a statement shared with Becker's.

"Transitioning to the Rural Emergency Hospital designation is an innovative win-win approach that will provide a positive $1.5 million impact on our community," Mr. Kruger said.

Should the facility transition to a rural emergency hospital, it would not have inpatient services or swing beds, according to an April 17 Minnesota Department of Health news release.

The hospital would still operate its five-bay emergency room, which includes two trauma bays; keep patients in observation beds for 24 hours if necessary; and continue providing outpatient services.

The transition would not impact the hospital's workforce, Mr. Kruger said.

The hospital is owned by Mahnomen County and the city government. It has a management agreement with Sioux Falls, S.D..-based Sanford Health.

A public hearing is set for April 30 to discuss the transition.