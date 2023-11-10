Michigan teaching hospital to bring in consultants amid debt covenant breach

Flint, Mich.-based Hurley Medical Center, a 457-bed public teaching hospital, is bringing in consultants after the system failed to meet debt service coverage requirements, according to a Nov. 10 filing.

The health system failed to meet such requirements in the fiscal year ending June 30, according to the filing. Hurley Medical Center has retained Health Management Associates as a result to examine its rates, fees and charges as well as the general operations of the hospital.

As well as the main campus, Hurley Medical Center operates various outpatient units and urgent care sites.