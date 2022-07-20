Michigan hospital seeks levy to fund ED operations

Three Rivers (Mich.) Hospital is requesting to renew its property tax levy on Aug. 2 ballots to maintain funding for its emergency department in 2023, Quad City Herald reported July 19.

If enough votes are totaled, the hospital would receive tax dollars totalling $884,000.

"Healthcare costs are perpetually rising, and that has a significant impact on rural hospitals," said Three Rivers Hospital CEO Scott Graham. "Our emergency room is open 24/7, which requires a minimum number of staff round the clock, as well as a physician on call. These funds have been a tremendous help to us, and we appreciate the support of our communities over the past two years."

The hospital received a 70 percent approval rate amongst 2020 and 2021 voters for the levy.