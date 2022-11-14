Michigan health systems face budgets full of red ink

Several Michigan health systems have risen from the worst of the pandemic with negative operating margins and millions in losses, the Detroit Free Press reported Nov. 14.

These health systems include Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, Southfield-based Beaumont Health hospitals now within Grand Rapids-based Corewell Health, St. Louis-based Ascension's Michigan hospitals, and Livonia-based Trinity Health.

The poor performances are partially because of high operating costs attributed to staffing salaries, including the dependence on travel nurses; low patient volumes; and higher supply costs because of inflation.

COVID-19 government funding given to the state for these health systems has now nearly run out, and staffing expenses remain an issue.