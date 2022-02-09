Mercyhealth partners with Synchrony to make financing options more accessible

Rockford, Ill.-based Mercyhealth is partnering with Synchrony, a consumer payments and financing solutions provider, to improve patient financing options.

Through the multiyear strategic partnership, Mercyhealth — a seven-hospital system with 85 primary and specialty care locations — will accept Synchrony's CareCredit credit card for pre-care, point-of-care and post-care payment, according to a Jan. 9 news release.

The credit card will provide patients with a payment option that allows for price transparency, the release said. They can also use the CareCredit payment calculator to determine their estimated monthly payments.

"Mercyhealth is committed to finding solutions to improve the lives of our patients and their families, which includes providing options to finance their medical journeys," said Kimberly Scaccia, vice president of revenue cycle at Mercyhealth. "This partnership allows us to offer patients flexible payment options across all points of care and service lines so they can get the care they want or need."