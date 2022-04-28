Memorial Sloan Kettering reports operating loss of $13.5 million

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's operating loss narrowed to $13.5 million in the three months ended March 31, compared to a loss of $33 million in the same period last year, according to its financial results released April 25.

The organization, which has locations in New York and New Jersey, reported a total operating revenue of $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2022, a 10.3 percent increase from the same period last year at $1.5 billion.

Its expenses reached $1.6 billion for the first quarter of 2022, an 8.7 percent increase year over year from $1.5 billion. Its compensation and fringe benefits also rose by 7.2 percent year over year, from $824 million in the first quarter of 2021, to $882.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Memorial Sloan Kettering reported a decrease in net assets without donor restrictions of $246 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to an increase in the same period last year of $157.5 million.

The organization received $73.1 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security funds, according to the report.