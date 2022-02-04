Meeting US' 2030 climate goals would save $33B in health costs, study says

If the United States were to meet its Paris agreement climate goals by 2030, about $33 billion would be saved over the years, equivalent to an avoided 3,794 premature deaths in that year, a January study by Resources for the Future found.

The nonprofit organization's researchers examined avoided premature deaths caused by several pollutants associated by the combustion of fossil fuels combined in the atmosphere. They analyzed the health benefits in states, counties and demographic groups if the U.S. were to meet its climate goals.

Per-capita benefits are the most significant in the upper Midwest — greater than $125 per capita — where there are higher levels of pollution from the energy sector. Meanwhile, reductions in premature mortality are the lowest in the West because the region already uses more clean energy than other regions.

Most of the health benefits would come from reducing emissions in the electricity sector. There is only a small difference in health improvements when it comes to different socioeconomic, racial and ethnic groups, meaning it benefits people in every demographic, the study said.

Read more here.