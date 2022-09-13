Meet Akasa's executive leadership team

Revenue cycle automation company Akasa was recently named one of the "Best Workplaces in Health Care" by Fortune and Great Place to Work, landing at 16 on the small and medium workplace list.

Here is information about the eight executives leading the company, according to its website:

Malinka Walaliyadde, CEO, co-founder and board member: Prior to co-founding Akasa, Mr. Walaliyadde was a partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. There, he helped start and build the firm's healthcare investment team, which focused on investments at the intersection of software and healthcare.

Varun Ganapathi, PhD, chief technology officer, co-founder and board member: Dr. Ganapathi focused on machine learning and computer vision during his undergraduate and graduate studies at Stanford University. His doctoral thesis was the basis of Numovis, his first company, which was acquired by Google. After serving as a Google research scientist, he created terminal.com, which was acquired by Udacity.

Ben Beadle-Ryby, senior vice president of commercial and co-founder: Prior to co-founding Akasa, Mr. Beadle-Ryby was a partner at the Advisory Board Company and then at Optum, where he led revenue cycle consulting growth and delivery.

Andy Atwal, vice president of engineering and co-founder: Mr. Atwal was previously the founding software engineer at Counsyl, a health technology company that offers DNA screening for diseases that can impact women, men and their children.

Ryan Roland, CFO: Before joining Akasa, Mr. Roland served as CFO at Honor Technology. He helped guide the company through $210 million in equity financing, $300 million in debt financing and four acquisitions.

Phil Walsh, chief marketing officer: Mr. Walsh joined Akasa in November 2021 from Cognizant, a technology and services company. As Cognizant's global head of field marketing, he led marketing efforts across multiple industries, with a primary focus on healthcare technology.

Amy Raymond, vice president of revenue cycle operations: Ms. Raymond joined Akasa in December 2019 from Advisory Board, where she served as a senior leader in the company's revenue cycle technology vertical. She has a 25-year revenue cycle career that included several leadership, consulting and implementation positions.

Catherine Afarian, vice president of corporate communications: Ms. Afarian joined Akasa in January 2020. She previously served as the head of global communications for IBM's Watson Health.