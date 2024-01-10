Medicare reimbursement hits new low

Medicare historically reimburses hospitals below the cost of providing care to patients, but payments to hospitals fell to a record low in 2022, according to new data provided by the American Hospital Association.

Four things to know:

1. An AHA analysis published Jan. 10 shows that Medicare paid 82 cents for every dollar hospitals spent on care for Medicare patients in 2022 — the most recent year for which data is available.

2. Medicare underpayments to hospitals hit $99.2 billion in 2022, almost two and a half times the amount in 2012, according to the report.

3. The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission noted that hospitals' overall fee-for-service Medicare margin dropped to a record low in 2022 and expects low fee-for-service Medicare margins to persist.

4. Hospitals' fee-for-service Medicare margin decline was driven by higher-than-expected inflation, reduced uncompensated care payments and the reinstatement of Medicare sequestration, according to MedPAC. One offsetting factor was higher payments for 340B drugs.

