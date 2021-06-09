Medicare increases payments to providers to encourage more at-home vaccinations

CMS is increasing the amount it pays providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to older Americans in their homes, the agency said June 9.

The agency now pays providers an additional $35 per dose for COVID-19 vaccine administration in a Medicare beneficiary's home, increasing the total payment for at-home COVID-19 vaccinations from about $40 to about $75 per dose. This means each two-dose vaccine regimen will result in payments totaling about $150 from CMS.

There are about 1.6 million adults 65 and older in the U.S. who may struggle with accessing COVID-19 vaccinations because they have difficulty leaving home, according to HHS data.