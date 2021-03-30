Medicare appeals backlog trimmed by 69%

HHS has reduced the backlog of Medicare appeals at the Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeals by more than 69 percent, according to a March 26 status report update.

As of March 26, a total of 131,961 appeals are pending at the office. This is down from 426,594.



The reduction is in response to a 2018 federal court ruling that established an annual baseline for cutting the Medicare appeals at the administrative judge level, according to the American Hospital Association.

"HHS met the reduction target for the first quarter of FY 2021 and is on track to meet the subsequent reduction targets set forth in the Court’s November 1, 2018 order," HHS said in the status report.

More articles on healthcare finance:

American Rescue Plan a credit positive for nonprofit hospitals, Fitch says

6 recent donations to healthcare organizations

Hospitals saw cash on hand increase by 44 days in fiscal 2020, Moody's data shows

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.