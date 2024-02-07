Massachusetts hospital to reopen 1 year post-fire

Brockton (Mass.) Hospital, owned by Brockton-based Signature Healthcare, is expected to reopen later this spring following a 10-alarm electrical fire that shut down the hospital last February.

The fire, which started in an electrical equipment room, required shutting off the hospital's utility power and emergency generators to fight the flames. Working with the hospital's physicians, nurses and staff, emergency crews were able to evacuate and safely transport 162 patients without injury.

The hospital has been delayed in reopening due to supply chain shortages.

"That slowed things down early on, but our legislators, regulators, suppliers and contractors worked some supply-chain magic and got us back on track. We have everything we need, now, to finish this project and reopen our doors this spring," Brian Backoff, director of facilities and engineering at Signature Healthcare, said in a Signature Healthcare news release shared with Becker's.

The renovated hospital will feature a new outpatient surgical center, a renovated emergency department with a 12-unit behavioral health triage unit, upgrades to the hospital's lobby, and a 1.5-megawatt solar array to offset daily electrical power use and provide emergency power, the release said.















