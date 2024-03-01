Marshfield Clinic Wisconsin location closing urgent care services

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System is closing the urgent care services at its Marshfield Medical Center-Weston (Wis.) location effective March 8.

Patients in need of urgent care will be directed to the Marshfield Clinic Wausau (Wis.) Center location following the closure.

"These changes allow the Health System to consolidate urgent care staff and resources, which will lead to more efficiency in how care is delivered," a spokesperson for Marshfield Clinic said in a statement shared with Becker's. "It will also move the Health System closer to staffing models that have become standard across the country for delivering care to patients with mild-to-moderate illness or injury."

Marshfield Clinic's Weston location will still provide 24/7, 365-day emergency services and is looking to open an adult walk-in clinic.

Marshfield Clinic Health System comprises 10 medical centers, Marshfield (Wis.) Children's Hospital, a research institute, a security health plan, and the Marshfield Clinic Health System foundation. The integrated health system has more than 12,000 employees, including over 1,600 providers across 170 specialties across Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula, according to its website.