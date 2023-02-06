Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital gets $135M for 6 projects

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Children’s Hospital has been awarded $135 million to fund six major projects.

The grant is the largest-ever single distribution from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority, according to a Jan. 27 news release from the hospital.

The six projects being funded are:

1. The construction of a new pediatric medical office building that will house 23 existing subspecialty clinics under one roof with an increased number of exam rooms allowing the hospital to serve an additional 15,000 patients annually.

2. An expansion of its neonatal intensive care unit, which will add nine single-bed rooms and increase capacity to serve an additional 150 NICU patients annually.

3. The relocation and expansion of the pediatric hematology/oncology infusion centers that will allow the hospital to increase the number of infusions completed by 2,700.

4. The renovation of pediatric operating rooms that will allow the hospital to serve 250 more patients annually.

5. The addition of a new 48-bed pediatric psychiatric inpatient unit that is expected to have 2,615 admissions annually.

6. Reimbursement of eligible pediatric equipment, including a surgical robot used for minimally invasive surgeries.