LifePoint inks deal with R1 RCM

R1 RCM will provide revenue cycle services to more than a third of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health's hospitals under an agreement the organizations announced Oct. 28.

Rob Jay, executive vice president of integrated operations at LifePoint, said R1's technology platform will help drive efficiencies and performance.

"We look forward to working with R1 to further strengthen revenue cycle operations across our organization, create a more seamless patient financial process and ensure our hospitals can stay focused on providing high quality care for those we serve," Mr. Jay said.

