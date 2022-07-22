Kansas hospital denied $6.5M funding request

Junction City, Kan.-based Geary Community Hospital was denied a $6.5 million funding request by the Junction City Commission on July 19, The Mercury reported July 21.

The hospital made the request to remain operational through the end of 2022. The commission said it denied funding since the city is recovering from its own financial crisis.

"The city is recovering from a financial crisis that was caused by what turned out to be 'bad' decisions of the commission," Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel said in an agenda memo. "No one did it on purpose. It happened. The city then faced the challenge and took the steps towards recovery. We cannot afford to extend this process."

Topeka, Kan.-based Stormont Vail Hospital plans to take over Geary Community Hospital, but Geary County is required to pay $20 million in deferred maintenance and facility repairs as well as an end-of-year balance in order to close the contract by the end of 2022.

However, if the hospital closes before the contract is complete, it may not be able to reopen due to even higher costs, an attorney representing the hospital and county told The Mercury.