Jackson Health CEO reverses decision to furlough workers

After facing criticism from employees, local officials and the governing board, Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya reversed his decision to furlough workers and cut pay for management, according to CBS Miami.

The Miami-based system announced the cost-saving measures last week, saying the hospital network's finances were "devastated by the cancellation of so much non-emergency patient care."

However on April 8, Mr. Migoya told employees that the furloughs and pay cuts will be "deferred indefinitely."

The announcement comes a day after Miami-Dade County commissioners said the hospital network could use a $150 million line of credit for operating capital, according to The Miami Herald.

The public trust that oversees Jackson Health, as well as the labor union that represents more than 5,000 employees said they were caught off guard by the initial decision to furlough workers and implement pay cuts, according to CBS Miami.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Nurse helps raise $12K for protective gear, gets suspended by hospital for passing it out

59 hospitals furloughing workers in response to COVID-19

Minnesota hospitals are losing $31M a day in revenue, state association says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.