It costs nearly $19K to have a baby in the US: 2 report notes from Kaiser Family Foundation

The average healthcare cost for having a baby in the U.S. — which includes costs associated with pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum care — is $18,865, according to an analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation published July 13.

KFF used a subset of claims from the IBM MarketScan Encounter Database for enrollees in large employer private health plans from 2018 to 2020 to conduct the analysis. KFF considered health spending as both the amount paid by insurers and out-of-pocket patient costs.

Two notes:

1. The average costs associated with having a baby were nearly $19,000, with an average out-of-pocket payment of nearly $3,000, the analysis found.

2. Costs associated with pregnancies resulting in a vaginal delivery were $14,768 with a $2,655 out-of-pocket payment, compared to $26,280 and a $3,214 out-of-pocket payment for pregnancies resulting in a C-section.

