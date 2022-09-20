Is a 'white-collar' recession coming?

The jobs of young professionals in several white-collar industries are particularly vulnerable as companies scale back hiring plans, pull job listings and lay off workers.

Sixty-five percent of employers see a recession coming and many are taking steps to prepare, according to a survey by Principal Financial Group. If there is a recession, white-collar industries are likely the most vulnerable, said William Lee, PhD, chief economist at the Milken Institute, according to Bloomberg.

"The entry-level white-collar guy is going to have to watch out. That's going to be the surprise in this downturn," Dr. Lee said, according to Newsweek.

A Challenger, Gray and Christmas survey revealed companies are preparing for a recession by reducing business travel, laying off staff and implementing hiring freezes.

Many industries, including technology, banking and business services, have staffing numbers that are far above pre-pandemic levels, and the layoffs have already begun, according to Bloomberg. Social media platform Snap, Netflix and Re/Max Holdings are a few of the companies that have recently announced staff reductions.

Read the full Bloomberg article here.



Read the full Newsweek article here.