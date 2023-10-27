Indiana lawmakers form task force to tackle spiraling hospital costs

Indiana state representatives are forming a task force in a bid to lower escalating healthcare costs in the state, one of the most expensive places in the country for healthcare, according to an Oct. 27 report from 14 News.

Increasing consolidation of hospital ownership and bottlenecks caused by insurance appeals are among the issues the committee will be looking at in a bid to reduce such costs, the report said.

The task force, which is due to have a final meeting Nov. 13, is expected to recommend legislation in late 2024.

Financial woes at hospitals have seen Indiana-based health systems increasingly referring patients on Medicaid to federally supported clinics and centers.