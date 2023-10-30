HSHS hospital gets critical access designation

HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville, Ill., has been designated as a critical access hospital, ABC affiliate News Channel 20 reported Oct. 30.

As a critical access hospital, Good Shepherd will receive increased financial support from CMS, allowing for expanded resources and improved patient care, according to the report. Critical access hospitals play a pivotal role in ensuring access to care in rural, often underserved communities.

To obtain critical access status, hospitals must have no more than 25 beds, an average duration of stay under 96 hours, be located more than 35 miles from another hospital and provide 24/7 emergency services.

While cutting services to meet these requirements might seem like a difficult choice, the designation can provide a path toward financial stability, hospital leaders told Becker's.