How revenue cycle leaders can be intentional about automation

Revenue cycle leaders don't expect their workflows to go away due to automation, but instead believe manual workflows will be minimized, according to a Nov. 7 report from KLAS.

KLAS randomly sampled 35 leaders ahead of its August revenue cycle management summit, according to the report. Leaders' roles ranged from directors to CFOs to CIOs. They were asked, "How can you be intentional about your revenue cycle automation strategy now to achieve better outcomes in the future?"

Five things to know:

1. Leaders said that before implementing automation, organizational processes need to be optimized. This will lead to better outcomes and improved value.

2. Employees can be the best resources for identifying inefficient workflows and automation opportunities.

3. To move toward more meaningful automation, organizations need to address data assimilation and implementation challenges, since existing methods aren't fully meeting their needs.

4. Effective change management is crucial as automation becomes more widely adopted and employees shift to more complex roles. Organizations should implement effective communication, management and training.

5. Actionable analytics regarding return on investment are crucial for RCM automation.