How profitable are California's 5-star hospitals?

California holds the most CMS 5-star hospitals of any state, based on five quality categories.

All but two of them are profitable, and some appear to have large profit margins, according to data from Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana. Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe tops the list.

The database lists a hospital's total facility cost (the average amount paid for its services, weighted by volume of claims, as a percentage of what Medicare would have paid) and its breakeven point, shown as the average amount a hospital needs to be paid for its services, as a percentage of what Medicare would pay, to end up with no profit and no loss.

The difference between the two figures — what the hospital is paid versus its breakeven price — represents its relative profitability.

Note: Total facility cost is based on 2018-2020 data. Breakeven points were determined by the National Academy for State Health Policy through an analysis of each hospital's 2019 Medicare Cost Reports. As newer data becomes available, these figures will be updated.

Hospital

Total facility cost*

Breakeven point*

Relative profitability*

Barton Memorial Hospital (South Lake Tahoe)

491%

26%

465%

Mission Community Hospital (Panorama City)

464%

95%

369%

John Muir Medical Center-Concord Campus

534%

193%

341%

Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital (North Auburn)

517%

254%

263%

Sutter Amador Hospital (Jackson)

497%

246%

251%

Sutter Roseville Medical Center

454%

208%

246%

Sharp Coronado Hospital and Healthcare Center (Coronado)

441%

197%

244%

Sequoia Hospital (Redwood City)

353%

125%

228%

Sherman Oaks Hospital

264%

75%

189%

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach)

316%

130%

186%

Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital (Fortuna)

266%

81%

185%

Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)

274%

99%

175%

Stanford Health Care

398%

224%

174%

Greater El Monte Community Hospital (South El Monte)

353%

185%

168%

Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage)

286%

119%

167%

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

385%

222%

163%

Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento

415%

255%

160%

El Camino Hospital (Mountain View)

364%

212%

152%

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

306%

180%

126%

Whittier Hospital Medical Center

260%

149%

111%

UC San Diego Health Hillcrest-Hillcrest Medical Center

291%

187%

104%

Novato Community Hospital

418%

321%

97%

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

263%

170%

93%

Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center and Orthopaedic Hospital

295%

222%

73%

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

313%

252%

61%

Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

254%

202%

52%

Alhambra Hospital Medical Center

120%

71%

49%

Adventist Health Clearlake

136%

128%

8%

Glendale Adventist Medical Center

214%

224%

-10%

Adventist Health St. Helena

252%

398%

-146%

Kaiser Foundation Hospital and Rehab Center (Vallejo)*

Insufficient data

LA Downtown Medical Center

Insufficient data

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital (Los Angeles)

Insufficient data

 

*as a percent of what Medicare would reimburse for the hospital's cumulative service output

