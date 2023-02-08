How profitable are California's 5-star hospitals?

California holds the most CMS 5-star hospitals of any state, based on five quality categories.
All but two of them are profitable, and some appear to have large profit margins, according to data from Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana. Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe tops the list.
The database lists a hospital's total facility cost (the average amount paid for its services, weighted by volume of claims, as a percentage of what Medicare would have paid) and its breakeven point, shown as the average amount a hospital needs to be paid for its services, as a percentage of what Medicare would pay, to end up with no profit and no loss.
The difference between the two figures — what the hospital is paid versus its breakeven price — represents its relative profitability.
Note: Total facility cost is based on 2018-2020 data. Breakeven points were determined by the National Academy for State Health Policy through an analysis of each hospital's 2019 Medicare Cost Reports. As newer data becomes available, these figures will be updated.
|
Hospital
|
Total facility cost*
|
Breakeven point*
|
Relative profitability*
|
Barton Memorial Hospital (South Lake Tahoe)
|
491%
|
26%
|
465%
|
Mission Community Hospital (Panorama City)
|
464%
|
95%
|
369%
|
John Muir Medical Center-Concord Campus
|
534%
|
193%
|
341%
|
Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital (North Auburn)
|
517%
|
254%
|
263%
|
Sutter Amador Hospital (Jackson)
|
497%
|
246%
|
251%
|
Sutter Roseville Medical Center
|
454%
|
208%
|
246%
|
Sharp Coronado Hospital and Healthcare Center (Coronado)
|
441%
|
197%
|
244%
|
Sequoia Hospital (Redwood City)
|
353%
|
125%
|
228%
|
Sherman Oaks Hospital
|
264%
|
75%
|
189%
|
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach)
|
316%
|
130%
|
186%
|
Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital (Fortuna)
|
266%
|
81%
|
185%
|
Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)
|
274%
|
99%
|
175%
|
Stanford Health Care
|
398%
|
224%
|
174%
|
Greater El Monte Community Hospital (South El Monte)
|
353%
|
185%
|
168%
|
Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage)
|
286%
|
119%
|
167%
|
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)
|
385%
|
222%
|
163%
|
Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento
|
415%
|
255%
|
160%
|
El Camino Hospital (Mountain View)
|
364%
|
212%
|
152%
|
Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
|
306%
|
180%
|
126%
|
Whittier Hospital Medical Center
|
260%
|
149%
|
111%
|
UC San Diego Health Hillcrest-Hillcrest Medical Center
|
291%
|
187%
|
104%
|
Novato Community Hospital
|
418%
|
321%
|
97%
|
Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)
|
263%
|
170%
|
93%
|
Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center and Orthopaedic Hospital
|
295%
|
222%
|
73%
|
Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
|
313%
|
252%
|
61%
|
Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
|
254%
|
202%
|
52%
|
Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
|
120%
|
71%
|
49%
|
Adventist Health Clearlake
|
136%
|
128%
|
8%
|
Glendale Adventist Medical Center
|
214%
|
224%
|
-10%
|
Adventist Health St. Helena
|
252%
|
398%
|
-146%
|
Kaiser Foundation Hospital and Rehab Center (Vallejo)*
|
Insufficient data
|
LA Downtown Medical Center
|
Insufficient data
|
Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital (Los Angeles)
|
Insufficient data
*as a percent of what Medicare would reimburse for the hospital's cumulative service output