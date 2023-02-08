How profitable are California's 5-star hospitals?

California holds the most CMS 5-star hospitals of any state, based on five quality categories.

All but two of them are profitable, and some appear to have large profit margins, according to data from Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana. Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe tops the list.

The database lists a hospital's total facility cost (the average amount paid for its services, weighted by volume of claims, as a percentage of what Medicare would have paid) and its breakeven point, shown as the average amount a hospital needs to be paid for its services, as a percentage of what Medicare would pay, to end up with no profit and no loss.

The difference between the two figures — what the hospital is paid versus its breakeven price — represents its relative profitability.

Note: Total facility cost is based on 2018-2020 data. Breakeven points were determined by the National Academy for State Health Policy through an analysis of each hospital's 2019 Medicare Cost Reports. As newer data becomes available, these figures will be updated.

Hospital Total facility cost* Breakeven point* Relative profitability* Barton Memorial Hospital (South Lake Tahoe) 491% 26% 465% Mission Community Hospital (Panorama City) 464% 95% 369% John Muir Medical Center-Concord Campus 534% 193% 341% Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital (North Auburn) 517% 254% 263% Sutter Amador Hospital (Jackson) 497% 246% 251% Sutter Roseville Medical Center 454% 208% 246% Sharp Coronado Hospital and Healthcare Center (Coronado) 441% 197% 244% Sequoia Hospital (Redwood City) 353% 125% 228% Sherman Oaks Hospital 264% 75% 189% Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach) 316% 130% 186% Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital (Fortuna) 266% 81% 185% Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla) 274% 99% 175% Stanford Health Care 398% 224% 174% Greater El Monte Community Hospital (South El Monte) 353% 185% 168% Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage) 286% 119% 167% Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles) 385% 222% 163% Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento 415% 255% 160% El Camino Hospital (Mountain View) 364% 212% 152% Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla 306% 180% 126% Whittier Hospital Medical Center 260% 149% 111% UC San Diego Health Hillcrest-Hillcrest Medical Center 291% 187% 104% Novato Community Hospital 418% 321% 97% Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame) 263% 170% 93% Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center and Orthopaedic Hospital 295% 222% 73% Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital 313% 252% 61% Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center 254% 202% 52% Alhambra Hospital Medical Center 120% 71% 49% Adventist Health Clearlake 136% 128% 8% Glendale Adventist Medical Center 214% 224% -10% Adventist Health St. Helena 252% 398% -146% Kaiser Foundation Hospital and Rehab Center (Vallejo)* Insufficient data LA Downtown Medical Center Insufficient data Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital (Los Angeles) Insufficient data

*as a percent of what Medicare would reimburse for the hospital's cumulative service output