How much out-of-pocket COVID-19 PCR testing could cost, state by state

Patients could be facing higher costs for COVID-19 tests when the public health emergency ends on May 11.
When the emergency ends, private insurers will no longer be required to cover COVID-19 testing and treatment with no cost-sharing. Most will still cover the tests but may impose cost-sharing, according to an analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation and the Petersen Center on Healthcare, published May 8.
Researchers broke down the median cost of PCR COVID-19 tests at hospitals, using price transparency data.
Here is the median negotiated rate for COVID-19 PCR tests, state-by-state:
Alaska: $200
District of Columbia: $173
Connecticut: $154
South Dakota: $136
Nebraska: $134
Delaware: $133
Maine: $131
West Virginia: $125
Hawaii: $123
North Dakota: $118
Iowa: $117
Illinois: $116
Montana: $113
Washington: $113
Minnesota: $111
Kansas: $109
Wyoming: $106
Vermont: $106
Wisconsin: $104
Massachusetts: $104
New Jersey: $104
New Mexico: $102
Ohio: $100
Pennsylvania: $100
Indiana: $99
Georgia: $99
New York: $98
Idaho: $97
New Hampshire: $91
Texas: $91
Michigan: $91
Louisiana: $88
Arkansas: $85
Kentucky: $85
Arizona: $84
Alabama: $81
Oklahoma: $80
Nevada: $78
Missouri: $77
California: $70
Florida: $69
North Carolina: $69
South Carolina: $68
Colorado: $67
Oregon: $67
Virginia: $61
Maryland: $59
Mississippi: $59
Rhode Island: $51
Tennessee: $42
Utah: $41