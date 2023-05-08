How much out-of-pocket COVID-19 PCR testing could cost, state by state

Patients could be facing higher costs for COVID-19 tests when the public health emergency ends on May 11.

When the emergency ends, private insurers will no longer be required to cover COVID-19 testing and treatment with no cost-sharing. Most will still cover the tests but may impose cost-sharing, according to an analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation and the Petersen Center on Healthcare, published May 8.

Researchers broke down the median cost of PCR COVID-19 tests at hospitals, using price transparency data.

Here is the median negotiated rate for COVID-19 PCR tests, state-by-state:

Alaska: $200

District of Columbia: $173

Connecticut: $154

South Dakota: $136

Nebraska: $134

Delaware: $133

Maine: $131

West Virginia: $125

Hawaii: $123

North Dakota: $118

Iowa: $117

Illinois: $116

Montana: $113

Washington: $113

Minnesota: $111

Kansas: $109

Wyoming: $106

Vermont: $106

Wisconsin: $104

Massachusetts: $104

New Jersey: $104

New Mexico: $102

Ohio: $100

Pennsylvania: $100

Indiana: $99

Georgia: $99

New York: $98

Idaho: $97

New Hampshire: $91

Texas: $91

Michigan: $91

Louisiana: $88

Arkansas: $85

Kentucky: $85

Arizona: $84

Alabama: $81

Oklahoma: $80

Nevada: $78

Missouri: $77

California: $70

Florida: $69

North Carolina: $69

South Carolina: $68

Colorado: $67

Oregon: $67

Virginia: $61

Maryland: $59

Mississippi: $59

Rhode Island: $51

Tennessee: $42

Utah: $41