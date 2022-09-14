How 4 revenue cycle leaders are thinking of growth

Four revenue cycle leaders recently told Becker's how they are thinking of growth over the next two years:

Christopher Ault. Chief Revenue Officer at Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.): How do we scale our training and education function in a way that allows us to support organizational growth in an efficient way throughout revenue cycle areas? In other words, how do we affect historical provider/staff ratios without seeing deterioration in quality results?

Cherie Smith. Chief Privacy Officer and Vice President of Revenue Cycle at Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital: Expanding and improving our access endeavors to ensure service is accessible to the community.

Jennifer Timmerman. Division Director of Revenue Cycle at CHI Health (Omaha, Neb.): From a growth perspective, staying in lockstep with our operational leaders to ensure we have the talent, expertise and system to support the growth needed to support the communities we serve. My focus is around creating a strong financial clearance and counseling team, eliminating unnecessary duplicate work to improve turnaround time for payments and reduce denials.

Ashley Toney. Director of Revenue Cycle and Chief Compliance and Privacy Officer at Atrium Health's St. Luke's Hospital (Columbus, N.C.): In the back of my mind, I am always thinking about the phrase, 'find a need, fill a need.' While this has not changed, the needs and approaches are having to ebb and flow due to current culture. Analyzing data, identifying trends and acting creatively to create a niche are important factors to successful growth.



