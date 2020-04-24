House passes $484B COVID-19 aid package with money for hospitals

The House passed a $484 billion package April 23 that renews funding for a small-business loan program, boosts aid for hospitals and expands testing for COVID-19.

Representatives approved the bill by a 388-5 vote, with four Republicans and one Democrat voting against it. The bill now heads to President Donald Trump, who is set to sign it into law April 24, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The aid deal, which the Senate approved April 21, includes $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. Within that pool, $60 billion is set aside for medium, small and community lenders. The bill also includes $75 billion for hospitals, $60 billion for the small-business disaster fund and $25 billion to ramp up COVID-19 testing.

