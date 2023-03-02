Hospitals plan for more outpatient care, some project 10%+ inpatient volume drop

Most hospital and health systems expect outpatient volumes to increase this year, and 40 percent think inpatient volumes will drop, according to a Guidehouse Center for Health Insights analysis of a Healthcare Financial Management Association survey.

HFMA asked top executives at 182 hospitals and health systems about their patient volume projections. The survey found for 2023:

95 percent of executives think outpatient volumes will increase

40 percent of executives estimate outpatient volumes will jump 10 percent or more

41 percent of leaders project inpatient volume will drop

17 percent of leaders are planning for a 10 percent or more inpatient volume decrease

25 percent of leaders think there will be a 10 percent or more increase in elective procedures

The survey also touched on workforce trends. Around 40 percent of the executives plan to reduce contractors or traveling nurses by 10 percent or more, and 18 percent of executives plan to go further with a 20 percent or more drop in contractors and traveling clinicians.

The additional outpatient volume means health systems will shift their workforce too. Around 90 percent of leaders said they would hire more advanced practitioners and 80 percent plan to add behavioral health providers.