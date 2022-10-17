Hospital finances need 'intensive care,' Ohio leader says

Ohio Hospital Association president and CEO Mike Abrams said hospital finances "need intensive care to rebound from COVID-19," in an Oct. 16 opinion piece published on Cleveland.com.

Mr. Abrams said stress and burnout exacerbated by serious staffing shortages; contract labor expenses remaining at nearly 500 percent of pre-pandemic levels; and reduced volume, but higher acuity of patients are among the root causes of hospitals' financial challenges.

The OHA has joined the American Hospital Association in asking Congress to suspend Medicare sequester cuts to providers.

"Hospitals care for Medicare beneficiaries at less than the cost to deliver the care," Mr. Abrams said.

He also said lawmakers should extend, or make permanent, waivers for service delivery that has improved patient care, such as telehealth and hospital-at-home programs.