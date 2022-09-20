Hospital expenses increased nearly 23% per patient since 2016

The first year of the pandemic caused a dramatic increase in hospital costs. According to a Sept. 12 analysis from QuoteWizard, hospital expenses per patient have increased by an average of nearly 23 percent since 2016.

States with the highest hospital expenses since 2016:

Washington's daily cost per patient: $4,268, a 34 percent increase. Oregon's daily cost per patient: $3,998, a 23 percent increase. New York's daily cost per patient: $3,726, a 40 percent increase. Connecticut's daily cost per patient: $3,698, a 23 percent increase. California's daily cost per patient: $3,686, a 22 percent increase.

States with the lowest hospital expenses since 2016:

Mississippi's daily cost per patient: $1,436, a 7 percent increase. West Virginia's daily cost per patient: $1,624, a 22 percent increase. Iowa's daily cost per patient: $1,652, an 8 percent increase. Georgia's daily cost per patient: $1,787, a 19 percent increase. Alabama's daily cost per patient: $1,794, a 19 percent increase.

Key drivers of cost include medication, labor, and supplies. Totaled, expenses have increased by more than 20 percent in 29 states since 2016.