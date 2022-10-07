HHS spends $290M on drug for radiation sickness

HHS spent $290 million to secure supplies of medication used for injuries caused by radiation, according to an Oct. 7 report from NBC News.

The department said in a statement to NBC News that the purchase of the drug, called Nplate, is part of "long-standing, ongoing efforts by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response to better prepare the U.S. for the potential health impacts of a wide range of threats to national security."

Former deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response at HHS, Chris Meekins, told NBC News that he sees no cause for alarm regarding the purchase.

"I would expect a bigger buy if this were in a response to something going on over there that requires them to both have enough for the U.S. and for giving to partners overseas," Mr. Meekins said.

Nplate is manufactured by U.S. drugmaker Amgen and was approved by the FDA in 2021 to treat injuries caused by acute radiation syndrome. According to the report, Amgen will maintain the drug supply to lower taxpayers' costs and allow the drug to be used in the commercial market before it expires.