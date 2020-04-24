HHS pushes deadline for hard-hit hospitals to apply for COVID-19 aid

HHS has extended the deadline for hospitals to apply for a portion of the $10 billion in funds allocated for hospitals in areas hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitals now have until April 25 at 2 p.m. CDT to apply for the funds. The original deadline was April 23.

To apply, hospitals must submit the following four pieces of information: tax identification number, national provider identifier, total number of intensive care unit beds as of April 10, and total number of patient admissions with a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 from Jan. 1 to April 10.

Though the deadline to apply has been extended, HHS said the distribution of the funds will not be delayed. The agency will begin delivering payments to hospitals next week.

The payments will come from the $100 billion emergency fund in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to reimburse healthcare providers for expenses or lost revenue related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HHS delivered the first $30 billion from the emergency fund to hospitals between April 10 and April 17, and the agency is in the process of sending $40 billion in additional payments.



