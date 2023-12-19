HFMA, tech firm to launch revenue integrity council

The Healthcare Financial Management Association and healthcare technology firm Xsolis will create an executive revenue integrity council.

The goal of the council is to create a forum for leaders to address revenue cycle and reimbursement challenges, developing best practices through networking and education, according to a Dec. 19 HFMA and Xsolis news release.

Twenty-five organizations have signed on to participate in the council, including Phoenix-based Banner Health, Cleveland Clinic, Humana, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

Xsolis brings its knowledge in fostering collaborative provider and payer relations and will contribute funding to the initiative, according to the release.

The first council meeting will take place virtually in February, the release said.





