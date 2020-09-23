HFMA publishes strategies for resolving medical bills

The Healthcare Financial Management Association voluntarily published best strategies to fairly resolve patient medical bills Sept. 17.

Three things to know about the 28-page report, published jointly with the Association for Credit and Collection Professionals:

1. The report includes information on modifying financial assistance policies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. In the report, HFMA recommended that hospitals put safeguards in place to use before initiating actions against patients with outstanding medical bills, such as credit bureau reporting.



3. The report also details financial assistance policy communication requirements for nonprofit hospitals, and frequently asked questions on account resolution.



To access the report, click here.

