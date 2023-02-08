Healthcare wage inflation slowing faster than rest of economy

Labor-cost pressures appear to be easing in the sectors of the economy, including healthcare, that the Federal Reserve is most concerned about regarding inflation, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 8.

Prices for services other than housing, which also excludes goods, food and energy, have been dubbed by some economists as "supercore," to distinguish the measure from core inflation, which only excludes food and energy, the report said. Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently said he is evaluating inflation pressures by focusing on this "supercore" inflation.

In December, annual supercore inflation was running at about 4 percent, according to the personal-consumption expenditures price index, the inflation measure the Fed prefers to the consumer-price index, the report said. That rate is below the 5 percent overall economic inflation but still twice the Fed’s 2 percent target.

Mr. Powell has said wages are the main driver of "supercore" inflation, because labor is usually those services' biggest cost.

CEA economists constructed a wage series tracking only wages that go into "supercore" prices. By this measure, supercore wage growth for nonmanagement workers has ebbed significantly in the past year, from 8 percent on a 12-month basis last March to 5.2 percent in January, the CEA calculates. That is much steeper than the drop in wage growth for all private-sector workers from 5.9% to 4.4 percent, in the same period, and for nonmanagement workers, from 7 percent to 5.1 percent.

The drop is even sharper looking at shorter periods. According to the CEA’s measure, such wages were growing at 9.7 percent, annualized, in the three months ended October 2021. By January, growth had slowed to 4 percent, below that for all private-sector workers, at 4.6%, and private production workers, at 4.4 percent, in the same period.

Its series weights wages according to a sector’s contribution to nonhousing services, which comprise roughly a third of gross domestic product. Thus, hospitals, food services, doctors’ offices and nursing homes carry an especially high weight. Some service sectors such as pipeline and railway transport carry no weight, because those industries primarily deliver oil, gas and goods, none of which appear in supercore inflation. Manufacturing represents about 15 percent of private wages, but just 2.5 percent of this index, based on the contribution of manufactured goods to retailer profit margins.