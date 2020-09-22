Healthcare stocks drop over ACA uncertainty

Shares of hospital operators and health insurers sank Sept. 21 following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to CNBC.

Analysts say Ms. Ginsburg's death creates additional uncertainty over the future of the ACA. She died Sept. 18, less than two months before the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a case over the legality of the ACA and whether it should be struck down.

On Sept. 21, shares of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare fell 13 percent, while shares of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services and Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems were down 8.6 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

Shares of Medicaid insurers Molina Health and Centene also dropped about 8.5 percent Sept. 21, according to the report.

Read the full CNBC article here.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Chicago hospital defeats allegations of 'ghost payroll' scheme

Hospitals face loss of Medicare payments for defying price disclosure rule

OIG tags Arizona hospital for erroneous billing

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.