Healthcare costs top retirees' financial worries

The cost of healthcare is the No. 1 financial concern in retirement, according to research published March 28 by eHealth, an online private health insurance marketplace, and Retirable, a financial technology company.

Editor's note: Findings are based on a March survey of 521 American consumers ages 60 to 70, drawn from the general population. Among the respondents, 68% said they were currently retired, while 58% said they were currently enrolled in Medicare.

Five things to know:

1. The survey found that 63% of Americans aged 60 through 70 see healthcare costs as a top worry in retirement, ahead of running out of money (58%) and inflation (53%).

2. Worrying about costs is affecting retirees' lifestyles, with concerns about healthcare costs causing 55% of older Americans to spend less than they would otherwise.

3. Only 33% of those currently retired saved any money for healthcare costs they may face after retiring.

4. Among current retirees, only 42% believe they will have enough money to last through retirement. That figure is 29% for those who are not yet retired.

5. Overall, 46% of respondents have non-mortgage debt; among these, nearly 80% are in debt $5,000 or more.

Click here to view the report in full.