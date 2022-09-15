Healthcare costs for employer-sponsored plans going up, survey says

The rate of increase for healthcare costs has slowed across multiple categories like medical and prescription drugs, according to a study conducted by New York-based integrated human resources consulting firm Buck.

The company's 43rd National Healthcare Trend Survey identifies trend factors used by health insurers and third-party administrators to project employers' future healthcare costs, according to a Sept. 15 news release. It includes 100 health insurers and health plan administrators covering over 100 million plan participants.

Harvey Sobel, a Buck principal and consulting actuary, said that healthcare claims spiked in 2021 due to residual demand from COVID-19.

"While a temporary reduction in trends is welcome, activity is projected to normalize in 2022. Health plans will be under pressure to increase provider reimbursement rates in reaction to the rise in inflation as their provider contracts come up for renewal," Mr. Sobel said.

Key findings from the report: